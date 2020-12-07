The Victoria Fire Department will host a no-cost flu shot clinic as part of its ongoing effort to keep hospitalizations low during the pandemic by vaccinating residents against the seasonal flu.
The clinic will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. Mid-Coast Family Services and the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition will help to coordinate the event.
Under conditions established by the federal government, people who receive the free vaccinations must fall below 80% of Victoria’s low- to moderate-income threshold and must not have access to health insurance.
To prove eligibility, residents must provide two months’ worth of pay stubs and bank statements or, if unemployed, may provide proof of unemployment or self-certify that they have no income. To determine if you qualify, view the table at www.victoriatx.gov/cdbg or call 361-485-3660.
Fire department officials plan to continue hosting public flu shot clinics through January. For more information about the flu shot clinics, contact the Victoria Fire Department at 361-485-3450.
