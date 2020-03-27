Shopping carts that used to wait for customers next to the entrance of H-E-B Plus! are gone.
Instead, yellow caution lines guide customers to a single entrance, and orange tapes on the floor indicate where shoppers should stand while waiting. Hand sanitizers are available along the line on top of shopping carts placed upside down.
From entering to exiting, grocery-shopping scenes at H-E-B are changing with COVID-19. H-E-B workers, called partners in the company lingo, were working harder than ever this week at H-E-B Plus! on North Navarro Street.
“Remember to stay 6 feet apart from partners and customers,” one worker told customers at the entrance and asked them to use hand sanitizer before entering. Another, who used to be a cashier, now held a sanitizer and cloth in his gloved hands. He wiped shopping cart handles before customers pick them up and enter the yellow line.
Like the cashier-turned-cart-cleaner, many H-E-B partners are doing different jobs from what they used to do before the coronavirus outbreak. Julissa Nunez used to be stationed at the boutique section in the store, but this week she held vigil at the meat section. She watched customers shop and reminded them of standing apart if they get close. “That’s what I’ve been doing all day,” Nunez said.
“It's just a constant topic of conversation, because in Texas, it's not what we're used to,” said Doug Wallace, general manager at H-E-B Plus! “We're used to being close to, shaking hands and hugging it out. ... You need to put that aside for the immediate future."
The same goes for the checkout section. Checkstands are open every other lane to spread out customers, and a face-sized plastic barrier is installed between a customer and a cashier. A worker directed customers to shorter lines so they could check out fast and not congregate. “We're trying to spread them out and get them out with as little contact as possible,” Wallace said.
An increasing workload from COVID-19 has led H-E-B to hire more temporary workers. Some of the needed jobs are overnight stocking and curbside shopping. Wallace said the store began to see more use of curbside service, which allows customers to order online and pick up their items from the parking lane. Seniors also can order online and get the products delivered free of charge.
Customers waiting for the front shoppers to pass by before advancing forward seemed to show that they hear the workers’ efforts. "The most important thing to remember is everybody should be maintaining a minimum of 6 feet between fellow customers and also our partners," Wallace said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.