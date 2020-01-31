The county's public health department is monitoring an outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus that was first identified in China, officials said Friday.
Along with state and federal health officials, Victoria County's epidemiologists and public health officials will monitor the virus.
As of Friday night, no cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Texas,according to the state. Seven cases have been confirmed in the U.S.
"While this is a serious public health threat, based on current information, the risk to the general American public is low," the county's health department said in a news release. "There is no current reason for people to avoid any local business due to concerns about the 2019‐nCoV."
Experts say that although this coronavirus is a new respiratory virus, the ways to keep yourself healthy are the same as good habits you should take during cold and flu season, like washing your hands often with soap and water, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and staying home when you are sick.
Public health officials also caution that if you visited China in the last 14 days and you feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, you should seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor's office or emergency room, though, you should call ahead and let them know about your symptoms and recent travel.
