Victoria public health officials said it wasn’t yet necessary for residents to avoid public events or to restrict visitors in local nursing homes, but said such steps could be necessary if the new coronavirus continues to spread in Texas.
The virus, which was first detected last year, has spread rapidly to 115 countries and regions. The outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has been declared a public health emergency internationally and in the U.S.
Although the outbreak has created alarm because it has caused more than 4,000 deaths worldwide, Victoria health officials said Tuesday that because there has not been an outbreak in Texas yet, local residents should not panic.
Dr. John McNeill, the public health authority for Victoria, said Tuesday in an interview with the Advocate that there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County.
“We don’t have any (cases) that we’re really watching that are of significant concern right now,” McNeill said. “So right now, we’re safe. Hopefully we’re going to maintain that safety.”
But although McNeill said there was no cause for worry in Victoria, he noted the situation could change quickly. He and other top health officials with the Victoria County Public Health Department would quickly communicate any changes to area residents if that becomes the case, he said.
Some communities have taken drastic steps to contain the virus and limit its spread. On Friday, Austin officials canceled South by Southwest, citing concerns that the annual festival could increase the risk of the virus spreading to the Texas capital. In areas with large outbreaks of the disease, such as the Seattle metropolitan area, schools are canceling classes, some businesses are instructing their employees to work from home, and testing for the virus has become a top priority.
Because there are no cases of what’s known as “community spread” in Texas, McNeill said he did not think steps like these were necessary in Victoria – yet.
“We don’t want community spread, right? Because then we start canceling things, then we start not going places,” McNeill explained. “That’s (when) you’re worried about, you know, touching the shopping cart at an H-E-B or whatever. So that’s not the case.”
Community spread is the term used for cases where the infected person did not travel to a place with a known outbreak of the disease.
That’s why steps taken in Seattle might look very different from other communities, health officials said.
“The decisions, for example, in Seattle may look quite different than the decisions being made in a location right now where there is not community spread,” Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters in a press briefing Monday.
If there were cases of community spread documented locally, more significant steps would likely be recommended, McNeill said. As the public health authority for Victoria, McNeill along with leaders at the Victoria County Public Health Department have been meeting with local hospitals, health care facilities and schools as well as Victoria’s city and county governments to prepare should there be a confirmed case of the disease in Victoria.
Steps such as limiting or restricting visitors to local nursing homes or hospitals, discouraging travel, or recommending that large events be canceled are all possible should the virus spread in Texas, he said.
It’s hard for experts to make firm conclusions about the disease because it is so new, but data from China suggests that about 80% of the patients who had the disease had a mild illness and recovered, according to the CDC. The highest risk of serious illness and death is in people older than 80 years, Messonnier said in the briefing.
