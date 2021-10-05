A new pediatrics clinic has opened in Victoria offers separate areas to well and ill patients.
Almouie Pediatrics, a Texas-based pediatrics chain, opened the Victoria clinic in September, where they will offer services unavailable in other Victoria clinics, said Candace Cervantes, an Almouie Pediatrics marketing communications specialist.
Patients will be seen by supervising physician Dr. Merry Hart and certified pediatric nurse practitioner Olivia Atkinson.
The clinic is accepting patients that have an illness, Cervantes said.
To protect the health of all of their patients, the clinic is divided into two sides that separate the healthy and the ill. There are separate waiting rooms, offices, patient rooms and bathrooms.
“Here in Victoria, we’re the only office that has this separation, and the only office that has an in-house lab,” she said.
Almouie Pediatrics is home to a state of the art lab where they can conduct testing for illnesses, Cervantes said.
The lab can conduct rapid testing for flu, RSV, strep throat and more, she said.
Services offered by Almouie include physicals, immunizations, allergy testing and treatment. They also offer screening for ADD, ADHD, anxiety and depression, Atkinson said.
“We can do a lot of the screening as well as the treatment here in the office,” she said.
Almouie Pediatrics is open to most insurances including Medicaid, Atkinson said. If parents are unsure if their insurance will be accepted they may call the clinic to double check.
Though the clinic opened in September, they are planning a grand opening in the future, said Brandon Brimer, Almouie Pediatrics marketing director. Because of COVID-19, the grand opening will be a virtual event.
