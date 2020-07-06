Dr. Manju Sachdev, a Victoria pediatrician, has joined the faculty of DeTar’s residency program, which equips new doctors with specialized training in family medicine, according to a news release from DeTar Healthcare System.
The residency program, which is co-sponsored by the Texas A&M College of Medicine, was formed in 2014 and began training doctors in 2016.
For the past two years, Sachdev has served as adjunct faculty for the residency program, according to the news release. She was also hired as a core faculty member and as clinical assistant professor for Texas A&M College of Medicine. Sachdev is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
Physicians who specialize in family medicine care for patients of all ages, and DeTar’s residency program requires physicians to work with children in both hospital and non-hospital settings.
“The physicians at DeTar Family Medicine Center are uniquely positioned to care for children from birth through the teenage years,” Sachdev said in a statement. “I feel privileged to be a part of their training and look forward to helping them develop the skills necessary to assess and treat their pediatric patients.”
“Having practiced pediatrics in Victoria for decades, Dr. Sachdev facilitates our residents’ partnership with the local pediatrics community to help provide inpatient care,” said Dr. Sidney Ontai, the medical director for the residency program. “She also takes the lead in training residents to provide well child and outpatient care for the children of the many growing families for whom we care at the DeTar Family Medicine Center.”
