So far, January has been the month with the highest average of COVID-19 cases in Victoria County.
“The number of new cases is definitely concerning, so we just continue to ask that the public take all the proper precautions. If you are feeling sick or test positive for COVID-19, please stay home to reduce the spread,” said Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales. “Also, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated please do so. The vaccine continues to be safe and incredibly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization with positive COVID-19 patients.”
As of Friday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 24.58%, according to the state health department, up from 18.94% on Jan. 20. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.
The hospitalization rate represents the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 out of total hospital capacity.
As of Saturday, there were 130 new cases in Victoria County and one new death, bringing totals to 17,786 cases and 368 deaths. Currently the area has a 50.10% vaccination rate, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Jennifer McDaniel, a spokesperson for Citizens Medical Center, said the hospital has seen an increase in ER patients, but that did not translate to a higher hospitalization rate.
“We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases presenting to our ER without a strong increase in hospitalizations, as we did with delta. Therefore, we are not experiencing overcrowding issues and are adequately staffed and prepared for this phase of the pandemic,” said McDaniel
McDaniel said they continue to encourage vaccinations.
“We have seen them make a significant impact among our patient population in regard to preventing, reducing, spreading, mitigating symptoms and decreasing hospitalization rates,” she said.
Many people who test positive for COVID-19 with at-home tests are not getting reported to the health department, Gonzales said. Nevertheless, he said that was not a serious concern.
“We have known all along we will never know the exact number of positive cases out there. My concern has always been the effect on the health care system as a whole and the number of patients getting severely ill and hospitalized from the virus,” said Gonzales. “We have always assumed we will never know about a very high percentage of the cases out there. It’s just important for those individuals to take the proper precautions and practice proper isolation and quarantine behaviors for the positive cases and high risk exposures.”
Gonzales said the local infusion center does have doses of Sotrovimab antibodies.
As of early January, the omicron variant, which health officials say is more contagious but seems to cause milder symptoms than the delta variant, accounts for 95% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In Health and Human Services Region 6, which includes Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico, omicron is estimated to make up 98.2% of total cases — higher than the national average.
