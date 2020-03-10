John McNeill

John McNeill

 Contributed photo

Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's health authority, will appear live at on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page to answer questions about COVID-19.

The discussion with Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The video also will be posted afterward to VictoriaAdvocate.com. A condensed text version of the questions and answers also will appear in Wednesday's Advocate and at VictoriaAdvocate.com.

If you have questions you'd like to ask Dr. McNeill, please post them to this article this morning.

Chris Cobler is the editor and publisher of the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at ccobler@vicad.com or 361-574-1271.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.