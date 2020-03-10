Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's health authority, will appear live at on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page to answer questions about COVID-19.
The discussion with Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The video also will be posted afterward to VictoriaAdvocate.com. A condensed text version of the questions and answers also will appear in Wednesday's Advocate and at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
If you have questions you'd like to ask Dr. McNeill, please post them to this article this morning.
