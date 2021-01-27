Trish Hastings faced a daunting question when she was forced to close Victoria’s only soup kitchen after two volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hundreds of people rely on Christ’s Kitchen for meals. Would they go hungry? Where would they get a full meal?
Thanks to a quickly organized coalition of faith and community groups, the people who come to the soup kitchen every weekday won’t go without food.
Hastings, the soup kitchen’s director, announced Sunday that Christ’s Kitchen would have to close for at least a week after two of the nonprofit’s regular volunteers tested positive for the virus. Within hours, community health workers Jodi Sandoval, Kayla Gutierrez and Kim Pickens had connected with Hastings and a network of churches and faith groups to come up with a Plan B.
By Monday morning, representatives from different churches joined the health workers on a video call and had come up with the solution: A different church or group would prepare and distribute sandwiches at Christ’s Kitchen every day for the next week, so people would still have access to a meal while the regular group of volunteers could isolate and prevent any further infections.
Charles McClaugherty, 76, waited in a line of cars Wednesday to pick up lunch for himself, his wife and his children. McClaugherty, who comes regularly to Christ’s Kitchen, said there’s nothing else like it in Victoria.
“I don’t know what we’d do without them because I’ve got four people to feed,” he said. Without the soup kitchen open and serving, “It’d be bad.”
On Wednesday, McClaugherty and others got their lunches from volunteers from the Fellowship Bible Church, ADD Acting Company and Northside Baptist Church.
The other groups involved in this week’s distribution included C3 Victory, the health department’s Be Well Victoria, First Baptist Church, Parkway Church, and First United Methodist Victoria.
Christ’s Kitchen plans to resume normal operations Monday, Hastings said. No other volunteers have tested positive, and the two volunteers who did test positive are doing well.
A few cars behind McClaugherty was Franklin Ahlschlager Jr., who comes to pick up lunch for himself and some friends when he’s able. Ahlschlager said he often brings lunch from the kitchen to his friends who are homebound or who don’t have any transportation to get to Christ’s Kitchen.
For the last year, Ahlschlager has relied on Christ’s Kitchen for support because he’s had a hard time getting a full 40-hour work week at the contracting company where he works as a driver. He hasn’t worked a full 40-hour week in four months, he said.
Christ’s Kitchen has responded to a massive increase in hunger throughout the pandemic. Since it switched from serving sit-down meals to takeout lunches, the kitchen has served up to three times as many people as it did before the pandemic. Now, the kitchen typically serves up to 750 people a day.
The network of churches and faith groups that organized during the week hope to continue to working together in the future, said Rev. Wade Powell, of First United Methodist.
“You may have some doctrinal differences on this and that, but at the core of it each one of us is called to love God and love our neighbor,” Powell said. “If we’re not doing these sorts of things, if we’re not out there loving our neighbors, then we’re just a country club with a tall steeple.”
