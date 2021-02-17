Two Victoria Independent School District campuses will be open to community members through Friday, according to a new release.
The cafeterias in Crain and Hopkins elementary schools will be open Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community members without electricity to warm up and charge devices. VISD officials ask participants to bring power strips or extension cords with device chargers, as they will not be provided.
VISD will also provide meals for children and adults in limited quantities.
There will be meal signs directing visitors to the cafeteria entrances.
Crain Elementary cafeteria is located in the building on the school's north side. Parking will be available in the parking lot on the school's northside near the tennis courts.
Hopkins Elementary cafeteria will be accessible from the campus' main entrance. Parking will be available in the parking lot south of the campus' front entrance.
Restroom facilities will not be available to the public due to the ongoing water issues.
Before visiting a campus, district officials ask that people monitor themselves and family members for symptoms of COVID-19. Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:
• Temperature of 100 degrees or higher when taken by mouth; sore throat.
• New uncontrolled cough causing difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline).
• Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain.
• New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
Facial coverings will be required, and officials ask those visiting these campus warming centers to be mindful of social distancing.
The weather forecast overnight shows another round of low temperatures. If these campuses experience any difficulties overnight, district officials may have to suspend, relocate or cancel opening campuses to the public.
Please monitor the Victoria ISD Facebook page for updates.
