José A. Rosas sat on the crinkly strip of paper on the examination table at Victoria Community Health Center, lifting his foot up so Dr. Laura Crafton could examine the toe that had been bothering him.
“Close your eyes and say yes as soon as you feel me touching,” Crafton said.
“Yes, yes, yes, yes,” Rosas answered as Crafton prodded the bottom of his foot.
Rosas is a patient at the Victoria Community Health Center, a local clinic open to virtually anyone, from those on public insurance programs such as Medicaid to those who lack insurance altogether.
The health center’s future will be dramatically affected by the 2020 census. The census is best known as the once-in-a-decade counting of every person in the U.S. that determines how the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are distributed by population. But census data also affects how billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed to states, cities, and even clinics such as the Victoria Community Health Center. The center at 4206 Retama Circle offers a front-row seat to the programs whose budgets will be guided by how many people in need are counted and where they live.
Victoria is one of eight clinics of the Community Health Centers of South Central Texas. Of the 10,000 patients treated at the clinics in 2018, more than half earned at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or $12,760 for a one-person household. People in that income bracket typically qualify for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides help buying groceries. Many patients of the health center get help enrolling in SNAP as well as getting their medical or dental needs addressed at the clinic. SNAP, and other programs like it, is affected by the census, and an undercount of people in Texas could lead to less funding for those programs in Texas.
But the biggest pot of money the census helps distribute is Medicaid, the joint state and federal health insurance program that offers health coverage to the sickest and poorest kids and adults in the country. Medicaid is best known as being health insurance for people with low incomes, but the program touches public health in a range of ways. In Texas, for example, Medicaid pays for more than half of all the births in the state. The program covers 1 in 5 Americans, and helps pay for long-term care for children with disabilities.
But Medicaid looks different in every state, said Andrew Reamer, a research professor at the George Washington Institute of Public Policy. For richer states, the federal government splits the bill evenly with the state government: For every $1 the state spends on Medicaid, the federal government will reimburse it a dollar. In poorer states, the federal government chips in more money. In Texas, the state gets $1.62 from the federal government for ever dollar spent on Medicaid.
That reimbursement rate is determined by averaging income data for every resident in a state over the total number of residents.
“The denominator is the number of people in the state, which is entirely dependent on the census,” Reamer said. “If you undercount people, then the denominator is smaller and you look richer.”
Thus, any state that undercounts its population could risk distorting its per capita income, which ultimately would affect how much the federal government contributes to the state’s Medicaid program. In fiscal year 2015, Texas lost $1,161 in Medicaid dollars for every person it missed in the 2010 census, according to Reamer’s research.
Health providers such as the Victoria Community Health Center, hospitals, and virtually any place that treats Medicaid patients will hurt if the reimbursement rate is set too low, experts say.
“Any decrease in that federal funding would definitely affect the number of patients that we’re able to see,” said Rafael de la Paz, the CEO of Community Health Centers of South Central Texas, the network the Victoria center is a part of.
And not only does the health center depend on Medicaid dollars for a large portion of its income, but the very creation of the center itself was dictated by information collected through the 2010 census, which determined that Victoria is a medically underserved area. The 2010 census data allowed the health center, which is a special type of clinic designated for communities that are underserved, to open in Victoria in 2012.
”When we expanded into Victoria, we used census data points to make our point that there was need in the community, de la Paz said.
While the impact of the census can be hard to delineate, the act of counting every resident is even harder.
One wrinkle is that Texas and Victoria are both home to many “hard to count” populations. Young children, particularly those under 5 years old, the elderly, households that are home to an immigrant are all among the groups that are harder for census workers to count.
There are least four census tracts in Victoria County where less than 73% of households responded to the 2010 census, according to Census Bureau data. Those include communities like the Southside of Victoria and Bloomington, which have lower per capita incomes than other parts of the county and whose residents might be most in need of federal dollars. Dr. Lauren Gambill, a pediatrician in Austin who is part of Texas Counts, a statewide effort to increase participation in the census, is urging physicians to talk about the census with their patients.
Census experts also worry that a failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census has likely discouraged families who have an immigrant in their household from participating.
Combine those challenges with the fact that, as a state, Texas hasn’t launched any large scale plans or dedicated significant money to ensuring an accurate count, Gambill said. That work has fallen to nonprofits, cities, and individuals hoping that Texas won’t lose out on funding.
“It seems incredibly, incredibly likely and scary,” Gambill said about the possibility of an undercount in Texas.
“We send billions of dollars to the federal government every year,” de la Paz said. “So in order for us to get any of those monies back through either funding for health centers, programs like Medicaid, SNAP, or anything else, we have to be counted. We need to stand up and say, ‘We’re here.’”
