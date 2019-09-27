When is it too late to start a new career, reinvent oneself, or follow a lifelong passion? According to Carolyn Worthington, editor-in-chief of Healthy Aging Magazine, the answer is never.
Since September is Healthy Aging Month, Worthington encourages the aging population to use September as the motivation to take stock of where you’ve been, and what you would really like to do. To get started on the re-invention, Worthington offers some tips to help think outside the box and reach one’s full potential.
Don’t act your age
Positive thinking goes a long way toward feeling better about yourself. Think what your best year was, picture yourself at that age and be it.
Be Positive
Be positive in your conversations and actions every day. If you catch yourself complaining, stop and turn it into something positive.
Avoid negativity
Don’t spend time with negative people. Distance yourself from people who do not have a positive outlook on life. If you surround yourself with energetic, happy people, you will be happier, too.
Walk, stand tall
Analyze your gait and your posture. Walk like a vibrant, healthy person. Make a conscious effort to take big strides, walk with your heel first and wear comfortable shoes. Check yourself in the mirror and make sure you are standing up straight with your stomach in, shoulders back and chin up. Your waistline will look thinner, and you will look younger overall.
Remind yourself that age is not a limitation to accomplishing your goals.
Many famous, highly successful people did not achieve their wealth until later in life such as Henry Ford who first introduced the Model T when he was 45 years old.
Taikichiro Mori, 1992’s wealthiest man in the world, started his real estate investment career at age 51.
Fast-food tycoon Ray Kroc was a paper cup and milkshake machine salesman for decades before he bought the McDonald’s brothers’ restaurants at age 52 and grew the business into the mega franchise that it is today.
At 40 years old, Harland Sanders was running a service station in Kentucky and decided to start selling fried chicken to the hungry travelers who stopped for fuel. His fried chicken was so popular that the governor of Kentucky named Sanders a Kentucky Colonel. At 66 years old, Colonel Sanders franchised his chicken business which went on to become Kentucky Fried Chicken, the world’s largest fast food chain.
Source: “Think and Grow Rich,” Napoleon Hill, 1937, revised and republished in 2003
