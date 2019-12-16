The first weeks of the Texas flu season have shown young children to be one of the populations at greatest risk for contracting the virus, and experts are urging anyone over the age of 6 months to get the flu vaccine before the season enters full swing.
Six children in Texas have died of flu-related causes since the flu season started at the end of September, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Ten children have died in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re seeing high levels of flu activity across Texas right now,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of the department, in a statement Friday. “Young children are one of the groups known to be at high risk of hospitalization or death from complications from the flu.”
No children have died in the Crossroads region, although two schools have already had to be shut down because so many children were sick. Goliad High School closed before the Thanksgiving holiday, and a school in Port Lavaca shut down because many children were sick with flu-like symptoms, said Shannon Geistman, a nurse with the Victoria County Public Health Department. Geistman specializes in immunizations and investigates vaccine-preventable diseases for the county.
In the last three weeks, flu activity has increased in the Crossroads, although it still hasn’t reached the high levels seen in other parts of the state, Geistman said.
“Especially this year, it’s affecting kids a whole lot more than it’s affecting adults,” she said.
Geistman and other health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as they battle a stubborn reality of vaccination habits when it comes to the flu. Generally, only about half of U.S. adults will get the vaccine. Last year, 45% of American adults were vaccinated, according the CDC.
Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, explained that a major reason some adults pass on the vaccine is it’s not 100% effective.
Unlike, for example, the measles vaccine, which is generally dispensed through two doses that can last for an individual’s entire life, patients need to get the flu vaccine every year for optimal protection, and even then, the vaccine isn’t guaranteed to be completely effective. That’s due to the way the flu virus works, Schaffner said.
“They don’t recognize that even if you get vaccinated, you’re likely to have a milder case, so there’s partial protection,” Schaffner said.
Some people hesitate to get the vaccine because of misunderstandings and myths about how it works.
In the past few weeks, Geistman said, the county’s immunization clinic has seen a steady stream of people looking to get vaccinated after hearing early warning signs of the severity of this year’s flu season. But even among some parents who come to get their children vaccinated, Geistman hears misconceptions about how the vaccine works and how effective it is.
The most common myth that Geistman hears is that getting the vaccine can actually give you the flu.
“It’s baloney,” Schaffner said. “There’s no biological way that can happen.”
One reason this myth has perpetuated, Schaffner believes, is that a small number of people who receive the vaccine might get a fever that lasts for 24 hours. But for most patients, the most severe side effect is a sore arm where the vaccine is injected.
In 2017-18, the flu caused as many as 61,000 deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations in the U.S. Some experts worry that the 2019-20 season could be even more severe, in part because it started several weeks early and has already been shown to be very aggressive in many parts of the U.S.
Experts urge everyone over the age of 6 months to get the vaccine but say it’s especially important for the elderly, the young, those with chronic illness and pregnant women to get vaccinated.
“Even though the vaccine is not perfectly capable of preventing every case of influenza, it shifts the equation, as I like to say, in our favor,” Schaffner said. “Even if you get the flu after you’ve been vaccinated, the illness is likely to be less severe.”
