The Corpus Christi National Weather Service office issued a heat advisory for portions of the Rio Grande Plains and the Texas Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon.
While the Victoria and the Crossroads haven't been issued a heat advisory, the heat index levels within the region are consistently within a few degrees of the 110-115 degrees Fahrenheit level for the issuance of a heat advisory, said Penny Harness, Corpus Christi National Weather Service meteorologist.
As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday Victoria's heat index hit 110 degree Fahrenheit. If the index stays at that level for two hours, then a heat advisory would be issued, Harness said.
The Crossroads is expected to see heat advisories in the middle of the upcoming week as moisture is expected to come into the region contributing to the humidity levels of the index, she said.
People are encouraged to avoid spending too much time outdoors and continue to stay hydrated as the high heat index can cause heat related illness, Harness said.
With current forecasts, there is not an end in sight for the recent string of heat advisories in Texas, she said.