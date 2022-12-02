This is the time of year when Pastor Herb Beyer, of Hallettsville, answers to the name "Saint Nicholas." He dresses like him, too. Not like Santa Claus, to be clear, but like the Greek bishop who lived about 1,800 years ago and was known for his piety and kindness.
Beyer plays the role of Saint Nicholas as part of a special Christmastime ministry.
The Saint Nicholas Ministry began in Lavaca County at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hallettsville 35 years ago and has flourished as a charitable organization, bringing joy to struggling families with gifts and assistance donated by partners, like Brookshire Brothers and Walmart, and packaged by volunteers.
"The Saint Nicholas Ministry is one way in which we as believers demonstrate God's love that has come down, love that has shaped us, and moved us to do good for the sake of others," Beyer said Wednesday. "We give to those who are in need. We give to persons who find themselves in difficult and challenging situations."
The American version of Santa Claus, Beyer said, is somewhat patterned after Saint Nicholas, but "Saint Nicholas is the real deal."
"Nicholas was known for his gracious personality and acts of kindness. It is said about him that he aided the poor, brought gifts to needy children," Beyer wrote in an informational article about the ministry. "During his life, he saved the people of a city from a terrible famine and opposed Roman rule with courageous preaching. Because of his enormous popularity, Nicholas was impersonated by a man with a white beard, in the vestments of a bishop, who was kind to children."
Dec. 6 is Saint Nicholas Day, or the Feast of Saint Nicholas, and is celebrated around the world. Saint Nicholas is the patron saint of more causes than any other saint, according to the Saint Nicholas Center, and so is said to be everyone's saint.
"It is unfortunate that the image of Santa has been so commercialized where people are persuaded to get lots of things for one another and max out their credit cards," Beyer said. "We forget whose birthday Christmas is all about — Jesus, and St. Nicholas is all about Jesus, love, compassion and giving to those who are less fortunate."
Saint Nicholas Day is about more than honoring the man who became a saint, Beyer said, "It's seeing him as a model of Christian faith."
The ministry sets out to do just that by collecting food, new toys, blankets, quilts and more for children and their families and elderly people, "who don't have much or anything," Beyer said.
The people who receive donations are referred to the ministry by staff members of churches, schools and other organizations familiar with their situations. The ministry is run by volunteers.
The Saint Nicholas Center suggested people celebrate the saint in seven ways, all of them emphasizing giving to the needy and lovingly treating children, and, it seems, the Saint Nicholas Ministry is doing just that.
"Saint Nicholas, and all of us for that matter, in what we do and say, are always busy pointing others to the Christ of our faith," Beyer said. "In God sending his son to us, heaven has kissed the earth and all its inhabitants."