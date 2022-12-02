How to celebrate Saint Nicholas Day

Learn about the true Santa Claus and Father Christmas: Saint Nicholas, a man of faith who lived his life in devotion to Christ.

Focus on giving more than receiving: Saint Nicholas cared for the needy.

Emphasize small treats and family fun: Saint Nicholas loved children.

Provide a bit of special festivity early in the waiting weeks of Advent: Saint Nicholas points to Jesus, the heart of Christmas.

Offer a spiritual dimension to gift giving.

Tell the story of a Christian saint, whose model life inspires compassion and charity.

Saint Nicholas honors Christ, who selflessly gave the greatest gift of all — himself.

SOURCE: The Saint Nicholas Center