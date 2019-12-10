HEB feeds 5,000 at annual Feast of Sharing
Tags
Kali Venable
Investigative & Environmental Reporter
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
How much do you give to charity annually?
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead in single-plane crash
- Anglers gear up for public meeting regarding flounder regulations
- Authorities identify pilot in fatal Inez plane crash
- City looks to new signs to tackle panhandling, encourage giving elsewhere
- Equipment at Invista Victoria plant catches fire
- Constable candidate withdraws because of health concerns
- 2 men arrested for burglary of a car outside Planet Fitness
- 1 dead after wreck on FM 237
- Victoria commissioner releases long-awaited Harvey spending report
- John Jefferson: Hogs kill Texas woman
Commented
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Victoria school conference center renamed after former superintendent (w/video) (1)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
- Victoria East custodian becomes U.S. citizen (w/video) (1)
Recent Comments
-
Denise Villafranca said:
Our deepest condolences.
Denise and James Viollafranca
-
Denise Villafranca said:
Our deepest condolences. Our prayers are with your family.
Denise and James Villafranca
-
Doug Hazlewood said:
File online with the FCC. It helped me finally get results to our phone and TV reception problems. They HAVE to respond and follow up after the FCC gets involved.
-
Martin Strarup said:I was fortunate enough to be invited by D.D. Hill to the Pearl Harbor Survivor's group years ago at the Corral Restaurant where they met every year. I guess most of the survivors of that day a…
-
Denise up Ware said:Sorry so Shavana was called home :( Ive known Shavana dating back to high school. Her and her mom, Ms Dirlene, were always my connection to my daddy. They kept the connect for us. God bless yo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.