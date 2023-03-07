PORT O'CONNOR — A helicopter crashed Monday night, killing the pilot and the sole passenger, authorities said.
The helicopter crashed in a neighborhood on Burgundy Bay, a residential roadway about 5 miles southwest of Port O'Connor, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said Tuesday.
The crash was near several homes under construction and at least one that appeared occupied.
No houses were struck by the helicopter, which landed in a yard less than 50 yards adjacent to a house.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said on Tuesday the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the investigation into the crash.
A helicopter was reported to have ended its flight near the location of the crash at 9:57 p.m., one minute after takeoff, according to Flight Aware, a website that provides tracking data for aircraft.
The helicopter, a piston-engine-powered Robinson R-44 manufactured in 2005, reached an altitude of 350 feet and traveled just 0.06 miles.
Vickery said two people were killed in the crash, one man and one woman. He did not say which person was the pilot.
Skies were overcast in the area Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A Robinson R-44 is one of the most common types of helicopters flown, Capt. David LaFountain, a Marine Corps helicopter pilot based out of San Diego, said Tuesday evening. LaFountain has more than 200 flight hours in helicopters, he said.
“There’s a million things that could go wrong — it could be something obvious or something very small — there’s no way to know until the NTSB pieces it together,” he said.
LaFountain said it’s more difficult to fly a helicopter than an airplane.
“It requires more inputs for stable flight,” he said. “When you fly a helicopter, you have to use both your hands and both your feet at the same time in flight.”
Disclaimer: Reporter Tamara Diaz is related to helicopter pilot Capt. David LaFountain.