Police lights with wording, generic file photo

PORT O'CONNOR — A helicopter crashed Tuesday morning in Port O'Connor, killing the pilot, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. San Miguel said the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter.

The crash happened on East Burgundy Bay, a road in the upscale Sanctuary at Costa Grande community.

No further information was available at this time, San Miguel said. The Advocate has dispatched a reporter and photographer to the crash site. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and a native of Minnesota.