PORT O'CONNOR — A helicopter crashed Tuesday morning in Port O'Connor, killing the pilot, authorities said.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. San Miguel said the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter.
The crash happened on East Burgundy Bay, a road in the upscale Sanctuary at Costa Grande community.
No further information was available at this time, San Miguel said. The Advocate has dispatched a reporter and photographer to the crash site.
