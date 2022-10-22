Pastures and hay fields took a beating this year with the prolonged drought.
Dr. Josh McGinty, an Extension Agronomist with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, is scheduled to speak on Pasture and Hay Field Weed Management Wednesday.
“In eight years, this is the worst season we have had,” McGinty said. “Most crops never even had a chance. Pasture management following a severe drought will mean waiting until the pasture is fully grown out.”
Using fertilizer would mean allowing annual weeds time to quickly grow out, McGinty said.
The job of extension agronomist is to help farmers with current and emerging issues to help them increase their profit within the constraints of available resources while lessening potential adverse environmental consequences.
“We have to give it time to recover,” McGinty said. “We will have to show those coming how to cover the line to know how to manage it. There are a lot of weed issues.”
The pasture drought will have to be watched for months.
“It will mean slower growth,” McGinty said. “We can see what most property will look like next spring. We will show them what to do and how to do it.”
It will mean trying a variety of trials all over the state.
“We’ll have trial evaluations with different varieties,” McGinty said. “We’ll see what kind of varieties we need to try next year.”
Agronomy is the use of science and technology from a variety of scientific fields to improve and manage agricultural practices.
Agronomy differs from horticulture and other plant sciences because it focuses on agricultural crops. Wheat, rice, corn, soybeans, alfalfa, beans, sugar beets, canola and cotton are among the most common crops studied by agronomists. Climate, weeds, insects, and soil erosion threaten the success of many farms, so agronomists search to find new solutions to these problems.