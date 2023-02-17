Pride of Texas Shows has returned to Victoria to delight, thrill and generally entertain in advance of the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show. Tickets are $1 each, and most of the more intense rides cost four or five tickets. Those looking to run the gamut of this year's offerings may want to purchase a $30 wristband, which grants unlimited rides.
This year's opened Thursday and is scheduled to stay in town through the following week. We sent one Victoria Advocate journalist to conduct an exhaustive analysis of the carnival to give our readers some tips on how to have a blast with the many rides, games and other attractions.
1. Get your bearings
When you first roll up to the carnival, there's a lot to take in. Taking a spin on the Ferris wheel can help you get your bearings, but make sure to bring a friend — single riders aren't allowed. For best results, try to time your ride to coincide with sunset (around 6:20 p.m.) for a stellar view of the Crossroads. Peer west to see the looming and monolithic One O'Connor Plaza in downtown Victoria. On inordinately clear nights, you may even see Victoria Advocate staff gazing out from the 12th floor.
2. Win a prize, maybe
If you count yourself among the ranks of those who believe that stuffed animals cannot be merely bought and that they must be earned through feats of strength and skill, the carnival provides many opportunities to do so. Toss a ring around the neck of a bottle, or smash different bottles with baseballs, and you can win yourself an enormous plushy companion to enjoy the fair with. (Note: your new, pillowy friend does not count as a second Ferris wheel rider.)
3. Take the plunge
As a species, humankind alone is endowed with knowledge of life's impermanence. And for millennia, much of human endeavor has been bent toward staving off the inevitable. Tools and technological advances elevated our positions in the food chain. Breakthroughs in medicine spared us from many of nature's afflictions. Miracles of achievement in all areas of existence have allowed us to experience the fullness of longer, richer lives.
The Super Shot drop tower ride is sort of the opposite of that.
A 100-foot climb is followed by a thrilling, heart-stopping free fall. Riding the Super Shot thins the veil between our comfortable, known world and the cosmic incomprehensibility of what lies beyond.
4. Eat a funnel cake
Same as above, but it's food.
5. Spin your wheels for a bit
Many of the rides offer variations on the themes of whirling, spinning and twirling. The Alien Abduction centrifugal adventure ride does so in an enclosed space, which helps on chilly and/or windy days. As with many of the other rides, it's a good idea to check your pockets for any loose objects before partaking in this astronaut training exercise turned carnival amusement.
6. Choose your own adventure
There's no right or wrong way to enjoy the carnival. This year offers rides for fairgoers of all ages, an enticing array of fried snacks, and a chance to finally win the giant stuffed animal of your dreams. There's even a scattering of benches for sitting on, which is a perfectly enjoyable activity, depending on the weather.