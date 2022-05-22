Respiratory therapists
Stephanie Lavender, left, and Tuleea Young, both respiratory therapists from Memphis, check the settings on a ventilator for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU of Memorial Medical Center on Aug. 20, 2021, in Port Lavaca. Respiratory therapists are among highest earners among community college graduates in Victoria.

 Emree Weaver/ Special to the Advocate

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities.

An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school.

As of April, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a two-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path.

Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience and, of course, location.

A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Victoria using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

7. Preschool teachers, except special education

Preschool teachers make the seventh highest-paying jobs for community college graduates in Victoria.

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $27,170; 470th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 90

National — Annual mean salary: $36,550; Employment: 370,940

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento, California, area ($49,990); Ocean City, New Jersey ($49,720); Vineland, New Jersey, area ($49,560)

6. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $42,620; 292nd highest pay among all metros; Employment: 30

National — Annual mean salary: $56,590; Employment: 67,270

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland, California ($92,190); Vallejo-Fairfield, California ($83,250); Baton Rouge, Louisiana ($81,340)

5. Paralegals and legal assistants

Paralegals earn the fifth-highest salary for community college graduates.

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $43,440; 377th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 70

National — Annual mean salary: $56,610; Employment: 332,720

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($90,640); Seattle-Tacoma, Washington, area ($76,960); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($75,640)

4. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $58,100; 278th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 90

National — Annual mean salary: $64,840; Employment: 206,720

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, California ($127,890); San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($118,480); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($118,100)

Victoria College respiratory class
Instructor Chris Kallus conducts a review with students in the first year respiratory class at Victoria College. The class occurred March 30 before VC closed its campus. In Victoria, respiratory therapists earn the third-highest salaries among community college graduates.

3. Respiratory therapists

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $59,900; 215th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 90

National — Annual mean salary: $65,640; Employment: 131,890

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($113,450); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($109,330); Santa Rosa, California ($101,690)

2. Physical therapist assistants

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $64,390; 76th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 80

National — Annual mean salary: $59,440; Employment: 92,740

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($85,960); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($78,740); Santa Barbara, California, area ($76,390)

Dental hygienists earn most among community college grads

1. Dental hygienists

Victoria — Annual mean salary: $70,730; 307th highest pay among all metros; Employment: 40

National — Annual mean salary: $78,050; Employment: 194,830

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Barbara, California, area ($125,750); San Jose-Santa Clara, California, area ($122,660); San Francisco-Oakland, California, area ($119,320)

