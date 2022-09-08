The Viva Texas Film Festival features several films produced by filmmakers local to the Crossroads.
"Americana"
A film by Joshua Schultz, "Americana" covers the topic of sex trafficking in a vast desert land. The film stars Schultz, Roby Modine, Travis Mills, Hayley Reinhart, Kristina Wayborn, Reneen Pedro, Zack Sudfield, Kara Sudfield and Ty Quiamboa.
"Dos Estaciones"
In this film by Juan Pablo Gonzalez, Maria Garcia attempts to save her tequila factory after natural disasters hurt the local business. Garcia is portrayed by Teresa Sanchez.
"Our Father, The Devil"
See this film Sept. 17 at 1:15 p.m. at the Welder Center
An award winner at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, "Our Father, The Devil," follows a chef, Marie Cisse, who works at a retirement home in France. The arrival of a priest from her hometown spurs Marie to recall a troubling episode from her past.
"An Awesome Action Movie"
Brothers Leonel and Roberto Rangel make their first film while their mother travels out of town to tend to a sick family member. Because they do not have any money, the brothers kidnap and actor and force him to play a role in their film. The actor attempts to escape while on camera. The film stars Hector Soberon, Gerardo Sandoval and Julian Montemayor.
"What We Leave Behind"
After taking one last bus ride to visit family in El Paso, 89-year-old Julian builds a house next to his current house with the hope his family will someday become his next door neighbor. "What We Leave Behind" is directed by Iliana Sosa.
"Of Medicine and Miracles"
This documentary chronicles the experience of a child cancer patient, patient's family and her doctor's mission to keep her alive.
