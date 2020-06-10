Brittney Quintanilla’s 17-year-old pet tortoise, Scourge, has outgrown a terrarium and a kiddie pool and survived a hurricane evacuation. But now, after a serious injury, he needs help.
The 105-pound African Spurred Tortoise needs arthrodesis surgery and physical therapy to walk normally again. But the veterinary bill is $4,855, a sum Quintanilla, who lives in Port Lavaca, cannot afford.
Quintanilla, a home health care aide who works with special needs patients, has not been able to work her usual hours since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She has $1,000 saved, but is hoping to raise as much as she can on GoFundMe to cover the rest of the cost.
“Without GoFundMe, we couldn’t do the surgery,” Quintanilla said. “I’m saving up when I can and I’ve already spent a lot of money on him, but he’s my baby.”
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, $1,375 has been raised on her GoFundMe acount.
In late April, Scourge got into a scuffle with Quintanilla’s black lab, Nick. A chain wrapped Scourge’s front left leg against a tree, causing nerve damage.
His foot went numb and began to drag as he walked, causing the spurs on his feet to wear down to the flesh. The reptile specialist at Crossroads Veterinary Clinic said Scourge needs a metal plate to fuse his foot and wrist bones to his foreleg.
Scourge was small enough to fit inside a duct tape roll when Quintanilla first got him but he has grown steadily over the years. When Hurricane Harvey hit, Scourge rode in the back of Quintanilla’s van to San Antonio, sticking his head out the window.
“I’ve had him longer than I’ve been married and longer than I’ve had my children,” Quintanilla said.
The students at the elementary school adjacent to Quintanilla’s home often walk up to her fence to greet him, she said.
“He just needs this,” Quintanilla said. “I know it’s painful for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.