Russell Perez heads down to Riverside Park on Sunday afternoons, picks up a padded sword — sometimes two — and joins a battle involving about 10-20 other swordsman, with sundry powers, on a patch of bare ground under the shade of some tall trees.
Back in October, Perez joined the Amtgard—Griffon's Keep group in Victoria. The group meets each Sunday at the park, near the road to Pebble Beach, at about 2 p.m. They are members of Amtgard Live Action Role Play. Amtgard is an international group dedicated to medieval and fantasy combat involving the use of padded weapons, fantasy and authentic clothing as well as imagination, according to their website.
Anyone is welcome to sign in, pick up a padded sword and whack away at opponents. The group also encourages spectators.
The Victoria-area players are "Celestials" in the Amtgard group and have about 35 people on their roster, making the Victoria chapter the fifth largest chapter, or kingdom, in the United States. There are five kingdoms in Texas.
"I like the little community we've got here," Perez said. "The people are nice. The game is exhilarating. It helps me get it all out before the work week starts."
The Reason
Perez has a valid point, according to "Wanderlust," a journal dedicated to whole-body healthy living.
"Play has been shown to release endorphins, improve brain functionality, and stimulate creativity. And it can even help to keep us young and feeling energetic. Studies show that play improves memory and stimulates the growth of the cerebral cortex," Michael Foreman wrote in an article for the journal.
Jared Lawrence, 42, of Victoria, Griffon's Keep spokesperson, has been involved in role-play since he was 14 years old, in 1994.
"People need something to do and a lot of people are into this kind of high fantasy stuff," he said Sunday. "I know I am. It was instant for me, when I was 14. I knew instantly I would like it."
Lawrence, known by the name "Raton" within the group, spelled out the benefits.
"People may like to join the group because it's good exercise and great fun, camaraderie," Lawrence said.
"We have an abundance of personality," Izaiah Martinez, 27, of Victoria, known in the group as "Yak Daddy," interjected.
Lawrence and Martinez said the nation-wide kingdoms contain members who work in the real world as police officers, lawyers, doctors, teachers and students — "you name it," Lawrence said. "People from all walks of life."
"I guess it's sort of addicting to play," Lawrence said. But that could be the endorphins.
The Kingdom
The Amtgard kingdom based in Victoria covers a large region, including the Rio Grande Valley, Victoria, Kerrville, San Antonio, Austin and Killeen, Lawrence said.
The kingdom has set up shop at Riverside Park on Sundays stretching back to 1996, he said. He has been with the group every one of those years.
"It keeps me active. It's my main source of exercise. It's good for me, for sure," Lawrence said. "The group offers a huge benefit to people who like to be active and who are semi-competitive. There's definitely some competition involved. You definitely want to hit the other guy and not get hit. But, it's all healthy. No one gets mad or anything like that."
The Craftsman
Edward Hawthorne, of Victoria, is the craftsman of the group, designing chain-mail helmets, necklaces, masks, breastplates and more.
Hawthorne proudly displayed an intricate chain-mail necktie he spent 50 hours making. The silver-linked fashion statement took shape when pressed against his shirt. Hawthorne's broad smile above the tie really set it off.
He has a pirate's chest full of linked necklaces and wallet chains he's made, in every color and size. When he opened the trunk, it looked to be full of shining, looping dragon scales.
"I do sell quite a bit of it, mostly basic necklaces and mostly by word of mouth," Hawthorne said. "I don't have intentions of opening a shop because that would make my hobby into a job and make it a lot less meaningful. It's my meditation."
Kingdom member Israel Ilagan, 27, of Victoria, called "Nemesis," donned a chain-mail helmet and dragon-scale breastplate made by Hawthorne. The armor seemed to add verve to Ilagan's fighting spirit. He pounded away at his luckless opponent who fought a backing retreat before falling to the ground with a laugh and a statement of disbelief.
Ilagan played in Houston for three years but recently returned to the Victoria kingdom.
The Big Event
The members will host one of their biggest events of the year Feb. 25 in the same spot in Riverside Park. The event is called the Kingdom Mid-reign and the public is welcome to join the festivities, from 11 a.m. until sundown. There will be feasting and fighting, all in good fun.