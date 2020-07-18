Eleven students graduate from VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program

Victoria College Physical Therapist Assistant Program spring 2020 graduates are shown in this October 2019 photo. Pictured are, front row from left, Kristin Schacherl, LaShonda Hopkins, Juliet Ramos and Amanda Martinez; second row, Lauren Rollans, VC Physical Therapist Assistant Program Director Laura Crandall and Kaylin Dworsky; third row, Chelsye Hernandez, Rachel Caka and Cerenity Venglar; and, back row, Trey Claybrook, Candace Garcia and Rogelio Razo.

 Contributed by Victoria College

Eleven students graduated from Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

The graduates were Rachel Caka, Kenneth Claybrook, Chelsye Hernandez, Amanda Martinez, Juliet Ramos and Rogelio Razo, all of Victoria; Kaylin Dworsky, of Hallettsville; LaShonda Hopkins, of Telferner; Kristin Schacherl, of Shiner; Cerenity Venglar, of Placedo; and Lauren Rollans, of San Angelo.

“I am very proud of this class,” said Laura Crandall, instructor and VC Physical therapist program chair. “They kept going and remained focused despite hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I know some of their families felt the impact of economic and job loss while they were trying to complete their education. The class also had moms and dads who had to home school their children while trying to complete their courses. It was rough, but they did it.”

Crandall said the students had to scramble to take their national licensure exams.

“We were shut down, and for about three weeks we only did online work,” Crandall said. “We were allowed to come back in mid-April to do the last few weeks of our hands-on skills to complete the class, which ended later than normal. We had to divide the class into groups of 10 or less, have the students wear masks and do lots, and lots of sanitation while we were in class.

VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program will enable graduates to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant Licensing Examination.

For more information on Victoria College’s Physical Therapy Assistant Program, call 361-582-3346 or email Laura.Crandall@VictoriaCollege.edu.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.