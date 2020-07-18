Eleven students graduated from Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
The graduates were Rachel Caka, Kenneth Claybrook, Chelsye Hernandez, Amanda Martinez, Juliet Ramos and Rogelio Razo, all of Victoria; Kaylin Dworsky, of Hallettsville; LaShonda Hopkins, of Telferner; Kristin Schacherl, of Shiner; Cerenity Venglar, of Placedo; and Lauren Rollans, of San Angelo.
“I am very proud of this class,” said Laura Crandall, instructor and VC Physical therapist program chair. “They kept going and remained focused despite hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I know some of their families felt the impact of economic and job loss while they were trying to complete their education. The class also had moms and dads who had to home school their children while trying to complete their courses. It was rough, but they did it.”
Crandall said the students had to scramble to take their national licensure exams.
“We were shut down, and for about three weeks we only did online work,” Crandall said. “We were allowed to come back in mid-April to do the last few weeks of our hands-on skills to complete the class, which ended later than normal. We had to divide the class into groups of 10 or less, have the students wear masks and do lots, and lots of sanitation while we were in class.”
VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program will enable graduates to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant Licensing Examination.
For more information on Victoria College’s Physical Therapy Assistant Program, call 361-582-3346 or email Laura.Crandall@VictoriaCollege.edu.
