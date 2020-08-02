HALLETTSVILLE – Twelve Hallettsville High School students graduated from Victoria College’s Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Level 1 classes for the spring 2020 semester.
Hallettsville High School began partnering with Victoria College in 2019 to offer students hands-on training conducted by certified VC instructors. The 12 students consisted of seniors, juniors and sophomores.
“Thanks to funding from the Victoria College Foundation and Dickson-Allen Foundation, these students were able to learn a skill that is in high demand,” said Dwayne Maly, Victoria College’s director of industrial programs. “Learning a trade and earning a certification for that skill while still in high school allows students career options they would not have otherwise been able to explore.”
Each student who completed the courses earned National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) certification. Many industries are seeking qualified employees with NCCER credentials.
“This partnership offers a great opportunity for us to work together and accomplish mutual goals,” said Jo Ann Bludau, Hallettsville school district superintendent. “I’m really excited for these students. Many of them are now ready to enter the workforce after learning how to utilize these skills to make money.”
The 12 graduates were Jorge Aguillon, Roberto Arellano, Keene Bennetsen, Harley Brasher, Katie Fitch, Hayes Henke, Jordan Kubenka, Aaliya McAfee, Johnathon Myers, Dustin Rees, Braden Scott and Cedric Womack.
“Victoria College is seeking to collaborate with other high schools in the region to offer similar training,” said Maly.
For information on Victoria College’s industrial trades offerings, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
