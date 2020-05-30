Thirteen VC students earn Paramedic Certificates

Cullen Oliver, who works for Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, was named valedictorian of the recent paramedic program class at Victoria College.

 Photo contributed by Victoria College

Thirteen students recently graduated from Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program with a paramedic certificate.

Cullen Oliver, of Victoria, was named class valedictorian. He also received the J. Alan Baker Peer Award for Excellence.

Devon Lyssy, of Falls City, was named class salutatorian. Andrew Moon, of Port Lavaca, received the Best in Skills Award, and Pamela Yanta, of Victoria, was given the Best in Clinic Award.

Other graduates were Jason Corbell and Laura Herrera, of Cuero; Ke’Von Brown, of Victoria; Elizabeth Alvarez, of Port Lavaca; Tom Perez, of Gillett; William Stolle, of Hobson; Justin Tunchez, of Rockport; Xavier Villareal, of Yoakum; and Wyatt Wasicek, of George West.

The graduates first acquired an emergency medical technician certificate before beginning the three-semester paramedic program. They completed over 1,200 hours of class, lab and clinical studies and are now eligible to sit for the National Registry of EMT exam to hold certification.

For more information on Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program, call 361-572-6447 or email Susie.Jewchow@VictoriaCollege.edu.

