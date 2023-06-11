Fourteen students graduated from Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
The graduates were Ramiro Rodarte, of Brownsville; Ana Sofia Salazar, of Edinburg; Meagan Williams, of Edna; Daniella Santos, of Kingsville; Jesus Vasquez, of Nixon; Colten Hesseltine, of Refugio; Joseph Rico Rodriguez, of San Antonio; and Morgan Campos, Eliana Diaz, Melanie Salinas, Sarael Valdez, all of Victoria.
Alyssa Lobbes, of Lippan, was presented the Academic Award. Amber Garza, of Victoria, received the Leadership Award. Sara Hinton, of Hallettsville, received the Most Inspirational Award.
VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program leads to a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the program enables graduates to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant Licensing Examination.
For more information on Victoria College’s Physical Therapy Assistant Program, visit VictoriaCollege.edu or contact Tammy Mikulik at tammy.mikulik@victoriacollege.edu.