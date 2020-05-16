Twenty-one students were recently inducted into Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.

Students must have a 3.5 GPA to be eligible for induction and maintain a 3.1 or higher after induction.

“Phi Theta Kappa, as an honor society, recognizes students’ academic success as well as helps students discover their potential in learning, communication, leadership and future careers,” said Rachel Li, Victoria College Phi Theta Kappa Zeta Gamma Chapter advisor.

Victoria College students inducted were:

  •  Amanda Atkin
  •  Cheyenne Beyer
  •  Alexis Camarillo
  •  Monica Chavarria
  •  Alisha Coppedge
  •  Muriel Cotman
  •  Logan Evans
  •  Morgann Fetters
  •  Richard Friedel
  •  Granella Hendricks
  •  Colten Hesseltine
  •  Breann Kloesel
  •  Mackenize Moers
  •  Ashlyn Perez
  •  Jennifer Perry
  •  Alysha Poturica
  •  Sofia Salazar Arguelles
  •  Joshua Trimm
  •  Holly Triplett
  •  Cullen Watkins

Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.

