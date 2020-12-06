Twenty-two students were recently inducted into Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Students must have a 3.5 GPA to be eligible for induction and maintain a 3.1 or higher after induction.
“We’re proud of our PTK scholars every semester, but this year feels different,” said Lisa DeVries, Victoria College Phi Theta Kappa Zeta Gamma Chapter advisor. “These 2020 students were able to excel in light of the current public health crisis, and it speaks to their determination and fortitude.”
Following is a list of 21 of the inductees by their cities of residence:
Bloomington
- Jaclyn Lerma
Edna
- Aaron Wilfert
Inez
- Edgardo Mondolfi, Carli Peterson, Susana Zubieta
Nixon
- Jesus Vasquez
Tow
- Jessica Young
Victoria
- Robert Baucom, Dominikus Bawono, Gregorius Bawono, Kortney Croley, Rolando Garza, Stephenei Goodale, Esmeralda Grifaldo, Cecily Kline, Marina Lane, Emma Pratka, Kathryn Sciallo, Vivian Shepherd, Jennifer Villarreal
West Point
- Adriana Veitch
Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.
