Victoria College recognized 24 students during its 19th annual National Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Oct. 14 at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Inductees were nominated by an instructor or staff member and chosen by a selection committee for demonstrating good attendance, a cooperative attitude and good work ethic. Each student received a National Adult Education Honor Society gold, black and white lapel pin and a letter of recommendation to be used for employment or promotion. They also received another letter of recommendation for financial assistance to be used in applying for funding for further education.
Inductees were Nahla Alhag, Daniela Anunciacao de Lima, Rudolph Cardenas, Komal Chand, Javier Coronado Romero, Alexandra Deckelmann, Caitlin Hackney, Warren Johnson, Carolina Juvinao Ventura, Robert Loya, Thomas Medellin III, Mustapha Neftah, Brittany Plummer, Danielle Rios, Josefina Rojas Charles, Carlos Santiago Moran, Teresa Seiffert, Yong Hwui Sensabaugh, Heinz Stolz, Edgar Valencia, Consuelo Villalpando, and Joshua Williams, all from Victoria, and Cecilia Aguilar and Ysenia Tapia Morelios, from Gonzales.
Victoria College’s Adult Education & Literacy Program serves limited English speakers, people with academic challenges, and those who have not completed a high school education. Students are offered evaluations, individual tutoring, face-to-face instruction, and online learning options.
For more information on Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College, call 361-573-7323, email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/AdultEducation.