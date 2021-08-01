Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will hold its Fall 2021 Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The Academy of Lifelong Learning provides members with common interests the opportunity to participate in study, discussions and social interaction.
The 2021-22 annual membership fee for VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is $60. Guests to the Open House can pay their annual membership dues, view the fall schedule, register for August classes, and visit with members and instructors.
“We are very excited about the fall 2021 schedule, which is now available at VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL,” said Rachel Nessel, VC Workforce & Continuing Education director. “We will continue to offer some of the favorite classes and events from previous semesters while adding some new opportunities.”
Returning for the fall is the Texas Master Naturalist Series. Members can attend classes and field trips with expert guides and gain information on wildlife, gardening and nature photography. Members can also socialize and experience a variety of local restaurants in the All Around Town Series.
Here’s a list of the scheduled events and activities for the fall:
- Mah Jongg – Mondays, Aug. 23-Dec. 13, 1-5 p.m.
- Advanced Pickle Ball – Mondays, Aug. 23-Dec. 6, 8:45-10:45 a.m.
- Duplicate Bridge – Tuesdays, Aug. 24-Dec. 14, 12:45-4 p.m.
- Contract Bridge – Wednesdays, Aug. 25-Dec. 15, noon-4 p.m.
- Bunco – Thursdays, Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 11, Dec. 16, 2-4 p.m.
- Pickle Ball for Beginners – Fridays, Sept. 10-Dec. 10, 8:45-10:45 a.m.
- ALL Business Meeting – Monday, Aug. 23, 1:30 p.m.
- Collette Travel Presentation – Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m.
- 5 Points Museum of Contemporary Art – Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1:30 p.m.
- Lifestory Informational Meeting, Monday, Aug. 30, 1:30 p.m.
- Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation – Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1:30 p.m.
- The Signs & Stages of Alzheimer’s – Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
- Lifestory – Mondays, Sept. 13 & 27, Oct. 11 & 25, Nov. 8, Dec. 6, 1:30 p.m.
- Wicked Plants – Tuesday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: iNaturalist, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Swing It! Dance Lesson – Wednesday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
- All Around Town Series: The Bomb Diggity Bar & Grill – Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College President Dr. Jennifer Kent – Monday, Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Nature & Landscape Photography with Phil, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Draped Cement Pots & Garden Orbs – Tuesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.
- Fantastic World of Daylilies – Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m.
- Victoria Chief of Police Robert Arredondo – Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.
- Beneath the Oaks Winery Tasting – Friday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.
- Chalk Art Design – Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.
- CPR/AED (Adult & Infant) – Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Trash to Treasure – Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1-4 p.m.
- Brunch & Brew – Thursday, Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m.
- Stamp Collecting – Monday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Discover the Barnhart Q5 Ranch & Nature Retreat – Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- The Colombian Exchange – Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.
- Brain Health – Wednesday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.
- All Around Town Series: Fossati’s Delicatessen – Thursday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.
- Succulents – Tuesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.
- Adventures in Glass – Thursday, Oct. 14, 8 a.m.
- Topics in Psychology: Connecting with a Younger Generation – Monday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Nature Journaling at the Victoria Educational Gardens – Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- A Scratch in Time – Wednesday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-noon
- Friends of the Victoria Public Library – Thursday, Oct. 21, 10-11:30 a.m.
- Cooking with Herbs – Monday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.
- ABCD’s of Medicare – Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.
- History of Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) – Thursday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m.
- All Around Town Series: Yamato Hibachi & Sushi – Tuesday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.
- History & Lore of Herbs – Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
- Citizens Medical Center Overview/Volunteer Opportunities – Thursday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.
- Women’s Work During the World Wars – Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Pollinator Gardening 101 – Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Pinkies Up: Dining Etiquette – Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m.
- Ceramic Christmas Tree – Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.
- Tamale Making – Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m.
- Rosenberg Railroad Museum – Wednesday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m.
- Computer Security Tips and Avoiding Scams – Thursday, Nov. 18, 2:30 p.m.
- Victoria County Courthouse Tour – Wednesday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.
- Kassel Raid of WWII – Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2:30 p.m.
- Heart Health – Thursday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.
- All Around Town Series: Frances Marie’s – Tuesday, Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m.
- Rolled Sugar Cookies – Thursday, Dec. 9, 3-5 p.m.
- Volunteer Day: Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center – Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.
- Holiday Floral Arranging – Monday, Dec. 13, 2-4 p.m.
- On the Move: Do’s & Don’ts of Active Living – Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
- Holiday Hors D’oeuvres & Recipe Exchange – Wednesday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL, email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2520.
