Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will hold its Fall 2019 Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The Academy of Lifelong Learning provides members with common interests the opportunity to participate in study, discussions and social interaction. The academy recently released its fall 2019 schedule that includes a day trip to San Antonio among other social events and instruction on gardening, yoga, history and other activities.
The annual membership fee for VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is $60.
“We are very excited about the events, activities and classes we have scheduled for the fall,” said Jennifer Mann, VC Lifelong Learning Program specialist. “We have continued some of our favorite events and classes while adding some new ones like a day trip to the Houston Space Center.”
Here’s a list of the scheduled events and activities for fall 2019:
- Mah Jongg – Noon-4 p.m., Mondays, Aug. 26-Dec. 9
- Advanced Pickle Ball – 8:45-10:45 a.m., Mondays, Aug. 26-Dec. 9
- Duplicate Bridge – Noon-4 p.m., Tuesdays, Aug. 27-Dec. 10.
- Contract Bridge – Noon-4 p.m., Wednesdays, Aug. 28-Dec. 11.
- Dominoes – Noon-4 p.m., Thursdays, Aug. 29-Dec. 12.
- Pickle Ball for Beginners – 8:45-10:45 a.m., Fridays, Aug. 30-Dec. 6.
- Texian Books Tour – 10-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9.
- Living with Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease: 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10.
- Gentle Yoga: 9:45-10:35 a.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 11-25.
- CBD Oil: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12.
- Sign Painting Party: 6-8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16.
- ABCD’s of Medicare: 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17.
- Intro to Stamping and Paper Crafting: 1-3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, or Wednesday, Sept. 25.
- Estate and Burial Planning: 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Discover the Barnhart Q5 Ranch and Nature Retreat: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24.
- Victoria College Lyceum Lecture: Garrett Graff: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25.
- Cheesecake Making: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26 or Wednesday, Oct. 2.
- Taxidermy 101: 1-4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: The First People of the Crossroads: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1.
- San Antonio Trip: Thursday-Friday, Oct. 3-4
- The Herb Cottage Tour and Presentation: 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7.
- Cemetery Tour Presentation: 6-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Tree Physiology and Silvaculture: 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8.
- Quilting 101: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 or Thursday, Oct. 10.
- Microsoft Word and Excel Basics: 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12.
- Lifestory: Noon-1:30 p.m., Mondays, Oct. 14-Nov. 18.
- Wine and Food Pairing: 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15,
- The Family Behind the Badge: Holding the Line at Home: 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Living with Lupus and Fibromyalgia: 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
- LaSalle’s Expedition and Archaeology: 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21.
- Victoria College Lyceum Lecture: Dr. Leroy Chiao: 12:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Coleto Creek Park, Trail, and Pollinator Garden: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22.
- San Ducerro Vineyards Tour and Tasting: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- Survivors of the Goliad Massacre: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28.
- Book Review: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29.
- Citrus Greening: 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Unearthing Women’s History: Jane Colden, America’s First Female Botanist: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5.
- Pasta 101: 3-5 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 6 or Thursday, Nov. 7.
- Archaeology in the Coastal Bend: 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11.
- Navajo Code Talkers: 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12.
- Space Center Houston: 8 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13.
- Crime Prevention Tips: 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14.
- Christmas Wreath Making: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 16.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Plant it and They Will Come: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19.
- A Day in Gonzales, Texas: 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20.
- Vermicomposting: 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21
- Berclair Mansion Tour: 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2.,
- Holiday Hors D’oeuvres: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11.
For more information, email Jennifer.Mann@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2426.
