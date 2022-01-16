Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will hold its Spring 2022 Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The Academy of Lifelong Learning provides members with common interests the opportunity to participate in study, discussions and social interaction.
Guests to the Open House can pay their membership dues, view the spring 2022 schedule, register for classes, and visit with members and instructors.
New members can pay a $40 membership fee for access to the spring 2022 classes. Current members who paid the $60 annual membership fee can also access to classes offered this spring.
“We are very excited about the academy’s spring 2022 schedule, which is now available at VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL,” said Rachel Nessel, VC Workforce & Continuing Education director. “We will continue to offer some of the favorite classes and events from previous semesters while adding some new opportunities.”
Following is a list of the scheduled events and activities for this spring:
- Mah Jongg – Mondays, Jan. 24-May 23, 1-5 p.m.
- Advanced Pickle Ball – Mondays, Jan. 24-May 2, 8-10 a.m.
- Intro to American Mah Jongg – Monday, Jan. 24, 10:30 a.m.
- Contract Bridge – Wednesdays, Jan. 26-May 25, noon-4 p.m.
- Bunco – Thursdays, Feb. 10 and 24, March 10 and 24, April 7 and 21, May 5 and 19, 2-4 p.m.
- Pickle Ball for Beginners – Fridays, Jan. 28-April 29, 8:10 a.m.
- ALL Business Meeting – Monday, Jan. 24, 1:30 p.m.
- Collette Travel Presentation – Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1:30 p.m.
- Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation – Thursday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: A Taste of Texas Nature with Ele Chew – Tuesday, Feb. 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Citizens HealthPlex Tour – Thursday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.
- Lifestory Information Meeting – Monday, Feb. 7, 1:30 p.m.
- Fundamentals of Photography – Monday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m.
- English Gardens: A Year-Long Journey – Tuesday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.
- Heart Health – Tuesday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.
- Museum of the Coastal Bend Tour – Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m.
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum Tour – Thursday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.
- All Around Town Series: Texas Traditions Grill & Bar – Tuesday, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m.
- History of Texas Prisons and Inmate Organizations – Wednesday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m.
- Spice Up Your Life – Thursday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.
- Lifestory – Mondays, Feb. 21, March 7 and 28, April 11 and 25, May 9, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Shell Middens: An Open Time Capsule into the Lives of Archaic Native Americans Along the Coastal Bend – Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m.
- Bourbonology: A History of America’s Native Spirit – Thursday, Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.
- Death & Dying Series: Death – Monday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.
- Geography for Beginners – Tuesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m.
- Introduction to Jewelry Making – Wednesday, March 2 or Thursday, March 10, 1:30 p.m.
- Spring Vegetable Gardening – Thursday, March 3, 2 p.m.
- Fulton Mansion Tour – Tuesday, March 8, depart ETC at 10:30 a.m.
- Mosaic Stained Glass: Picture – Wednesdays, March 9, 23 and 30, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- The Metropolitan Opera: Ariadne Auf Naxos – Saturday, March 12, 11:55 a.m.
- Death & Dying Series: Dying – Monday, March 21, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area Tour – Tuesday, March 22, 10 a.m.-noon
- All Around Town Series: Pecan House Café – Wednesday, March 23, 11:30 a.m.
- Eye Health – Thursday, March 24, 2 p.m.
- Wives of the Founding Fathers – Tuesday, March 29, 10 a.m.
- Responsible Dog Ownership – Tuesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m.
- Women’s Retirement Seminar – Thursday, March 31, 10 a.m.
- Mayor Jeff Bauknight – Thursday, March 31, 5:30 p.m.
- High Hill Distillery Tour & Tasting – Saturday, April 2, depart ETC at 10:30 a.m.
- Square Foot Gardening – Monday, April 4, 10 a.m.
- Tiki Time at AeroCrafters – Tuesday, April 5, 4 p.m.
- Gun Legislation/Safety – Wednesday, April 6, 3 p.m.
- Scarf Tying – Thursday, April 7, 10 a.m.
- Folklore of Texas Wildflowers – Tuesday, April 12, 2 p.m.
- Volunteer Day: Christ’s Kitchen – Wednesday, April 13, 7-10 a.m. (cook) or 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (serve)
- Topics in Psychology: Embracing Change – Thursday, April 14, 3 p.m.
- Death & Dying Series: Grief and Bereavement – Monday, April 18, 10 a.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: The Mysterious Life of Bats – Tuesday, April 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Food Demonstration with Herbs – Wednesday, April 20, 10:30 a.m.
- All Around Town Series: Water Well Café – Thursday, April 21, 11:30 a.m.
- Tiffany-Style Stained Glass Suncatcher – Saturday, April 23, 1-5 p.m.
- Life’s Treasures: Estate Sales 101 – Monday, April 25, 5:30 p.m.
- Kent State/Jackson State: The Massacres of 1970 – Tuesday, April 26, 2 p.m.
- Yoga Basics – Wednesday, April 27, 2 p.m.
- Gruene Overnight Trip – Friday-Saturday, April 29-30, depart time TBD
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Hiking at Lake Texana – Tuesday, May 3, 4-6 p.m.
- Victoria Public Library Overview – Wednesday, May 4, 2 p.m.
- All Around Town Series: Noot’s Thai Kitchen – Thursday, May 5, 11:30 a.m.
- Plague, Papacy and Power: The Black Death and the Avignon Papacy – Tuesday, May 10, 1:30 p.m.
- The Great Escape – Thursday, May 12, 5:30 p.m.
- DIY Door Hanger – Saturday, May 14, 1-3 p.m.
- Mushrooms & Artisan Cheese: A Tasty Tour – Monday, May 16, depart ETC at 9:30 a.m.
- End-Of-Year ALL Celebration – Thursday, May 26, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL, email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2520.
