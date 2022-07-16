Academy of Lifelong Learning Open House scheduled for July 19

Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The Academy of Lifelong Learning provides members the opportunity to participate in classes and social activities for continued intellectual and personal growth. The Fall 2022 schedule will include over 60 classes including a trip to Spoetzl Brewery, weekly pickleball and mah-jongg open play, painting classes, Texas Master Naturalist series, monthly lunch meet ups, and much more.
The 2022-23 annual membership dues for VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning are $60. Guests to the open house can pay their annual membership dues, view the Fall 2022 schedule, register for August classes, and visit with members and instructors.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL, email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2520.
