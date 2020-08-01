Alcoa Foundation donates $45,000 to VC for instrumentation training

The Alcoa Foundation generously donated $45,000 to Victoria College for the purchase of equipment to be used in VC’s Instrumentation and Electronics Technology Program.
Seven Emerson 475 field communicators will assist students in their familiarity with calibrators commonly used in most process plant and oilfield instrumentation.
The gift supports Victoria College’s Facilities Master Plan, which includes the expansion and modernization of classrooms and labs for VC’s instrumentation, electronics technology and welding classes.
“Victoria College is very grateful for Alcoa’s continued support of VC’s Instrumentation and Electronics Technology Program,” said VC President David Hinds.
“This equipment will allow the students to become familiar with the use and operation of technology they will see in the workplace.”
“Alcoa is proud of its long-term partnership with Victoria College, and is pleased to continue supporting education in the area,” said Kevin Riggs, Alcoa Point Comfort Operations plant manager. “Alcoa Foundation invests where Alcoa has a presence, partnering with communities to address local needs in a sustainable manner.
“Since the curtailment of the refinery at Point Comfort Operations, we are fortunate that Alcoa Foundation has continued to support the area during this time of transition, enabling us to continue our long-standing relationship with Victoria College.”
For information on Victoria College’s industrial trades offerings, call 361-573-3291.
