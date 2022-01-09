‘An Evening with Riders In The Sky’ kicks off Charity Concert Series on Jan. 20

The 2022 Charity Concert Series at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will kick off on Jan. 20 with “An Evening with Riders In The Sky.”
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for season-ticket holders and $45 for each individual concert in the five-concert series, which benefits the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, Victoria Lions Club and Welder Center.
The series will continue on March 17 with the “Dance Halls and Last Call Texas Country Tour.” Jimmy Fortune will perform on April 28, and Janie Fricke and Dion Pride will perform together on May 5. A bonus concert featuring a “Songwriters’ Round” with Aaron Barker Sr. and Allen Shamblin will conclude the series on Aug. 21.
Riders In The Sky has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and produced 40 albums, including two that have won Grammy Awards. The group has appeared in all 50 states and performed in over 7,000 concerts over the 40 years.
Individual tickets are available by calling the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-8587.
