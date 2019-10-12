The 2019 Megan Diaz Memorial Alumni Volleyball Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria College’s Sports Center.
Diaz, a graduate of Ganado High School, attended Victoria College during the fall 2009 semester and was a member of the Pirates’ volleyball team which competed at the club sports level. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2010 and died from the disease in April 2011 at the age of 20.
The annual game is played in honor of Diaz and to raise breast cancer awareness and prevention. There will three teams of alumni players. Two alumni teams will play a best-of-three match at 7 p.m., and a third alumni team will face the current Victoria College team.
“Proceeds will be used for a shadow box with Megan’s jersey and a memorial block on the Pirate Nation wall in the gym,” said VC Sports Center Coordinator Josh Moore.
“We are trying to expand the event this year,” said Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director. “Victoria College students and employees will be encouraged to wear pink on Oct. 17. VC employees can wear denim on Oct. 17 for a minimum $2 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Megan Diaz Fund.”
Admission to the game is free.
