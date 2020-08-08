Application deadline extended for VC’s Vocational Nursing Program

Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program has extended the deadline for accepting applications from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.
“We want to give prospective students in our program every opportunity to complete the application process in light of the current COVID-19 situation,” said VN Program Chair Joyce Harper. “This will allow additional time for the checklist requirement.”
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program offered on VC’s Main Campus and in Cuero, Gonzales and Hallettsville. The program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing.
Successful completion of the program enables students to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies students for licensing as a vocational nurse.
For more information on VC’s Vocational Nursing Program, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/VocationalNursing.
