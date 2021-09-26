Applications being taken for VC’s Allied Health Continuing Education spring classes

Victoria College is accepting applications for its Spring 2022 Allied Health Continuing Education classes at VC’s Main Campus and Gonzales Center.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. Applicants must have completed all required vaccinations when delivering their applications. Applications and a schedule of Spring 2022 classes are available at VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareProfessions.
The following classes will be offered in the spring at VC’s Main Campus:
- Medical Assisting
- Nurse Aide
- Pharmacy Technician
- Phlebotomy
The following classes will be offered in the spring at VC’s Gonzales Center:
- Nurse Aide
- Pharmacy Technician
- Medication Aide
“These classes usually fill up fast, so those interested need to get their applications to us as soon as possible,” said Shari Gould, VC’s Allied Health Continuing Education director. “Applicants who are accepted will be notified via email Dec. 1-3.”
Prospective students can deliver their applications in person to Suite 136 in the Health Sciences Center on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. Completed applications can also be emailed to HealthCareers@VictoriaCollege.edu. Financial aid is available.
For information on Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education offerings, call 361-582-2412 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareProfessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.