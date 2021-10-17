Area high school students explore careers at VC’s Public Service & Healthcare Academy

Students from nine high schools throughout the Crossroads participated in Victoria College’s Public Safety & Healthcare Academy on Oct. 8 at VC’s Main Campus.
The students took part in hands-on activities and gained information on Victoria College’s Law Enforcement Academy and Emergency Medical Services, Respiratory Care, Allied Health Continuing Education, Vocational Nursing, Associate Degree Nursing and Physical Therapy Assistant programs.
“My favorite part was the Respiratory Care Lab and being able to see the pig lungs,” said Victoria West sophomore Jayden Sierra. “I enjoyed learning about the different positions of nursing and learning the academic levels that are needed for them. I didn’t know Victoria College offered a lot of this.”
The students arrived to VC’s Main Campus at 8:30 a.m. before splitting into six groups and spending 25 minutes in various labs with students and instructors of the various programs.
“We were so excited to host these students on our campus,” said Rachel Sily, VC college recruitment specialist. “I know they had a lot of fun in the different labs.”
High schools represented at the event were Victoria West, St. Joseph, Faith Academy, Calhoun, Industrial, St. Paul, Refugio, Bloomington and Nixon-Smiley.
“I enjoyed the Physical Therapist Assistant Lab the most,” said Calhoun junior Angelina Fredericksen. “They showed us a lot of things we can do for people. Today was a really good experience. I actually did not know that VC offered these programs. It was really fun.”
For information on Victoria College’s public service and health careers pathways, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/PublicService and VictoriaCollege.edu/HealthCareers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.