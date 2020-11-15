Area high school students get glimpse of public safety, healthcare careers at VC event

Victoria College hosted about 60 high school students from around the Crossroads for VC’s 2020 Public Service & Healthcare Academy on Nov. 10.
Students attending the annual event at Victoria College’s Main Campus were from Faith Academy, Bloomington, Calhoun, Industrial, Victoria East and Victoria West high schools.
The students received information on various education and training opportunities offered by Victoria College and participated in hands-on activities throughout the five-hour event, which concluded with panel discussions featuring professionals in public service and healthcare careers. The students rotated to presentations on respiratory care, emergency medical services, law enforcement, nursing, physical therapy assistant and other allied health careers.
Industrial senior Aidan Robles said he enjoyed participating in the nursing lab, where students had the opportunity to see how VC students utilize state-of-the-art technology like realistic infant training mannequins.
“You could hear the babies’ heart and their breathing become labored,” Robles said. “It was kind of scary, but it was pretty cool.”
Calhoun County ISD Career & Technical Education Counselor Brandy Williams said the Public Service & Healthcare Academy allowed students to see what career and training opportunities are available.
“This event gives the students an opportunity to explore several different fields so they can start thinking about what they want to do after high school,” said Williams. “It helps them make educated decisions before they enroll in a degree program.”
