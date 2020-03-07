Area students participate in VC’s inaugural STEM Expo

Three middle schools from the Crossroads area participated in Victoria College’s inaugural STEM Expo on Feb. 7 at VC’s Health Sciences Center.
Students from Seadrift, Cuero and Bloomington participated in hands-on activities in the realms of biology, chemistry, engineering, geology, mathematics and physics.
“I enjoyed the chemistry part,” said Cuero Junior High School student Trenten Carnes. “We saw the different colors of fire. It was really fun.”
The students also participated in physics
“This was a great opportunity for the students to get some hands-on experience in all these realms of study,” said Monica Hysquierdo, VC college recruitment specialist. “It gives them a chance to engage in and see what we have to offer here at VC.”
VC instructors participating in the event were Michael Croisant, chemistry; Alejo Enriquez, biology; Calvin Hill, physics; Brian Hutcheson, mathematics; Bradley Johnson, mathematics; Matt Weiler, geology; and Melanie Yosko, mathematics.
“As students are exposed to more and more math and science concepts, their understanding and appreciation grows,” Yosko said. “I think this event piqued the students’ interest, and gave them a little taste of the college environment as well.”
