Using different types of paper and tape, Cynthia Perez, 23, meticulously sculpted a wolf running.
“Art has been a passion to me since I was small,” said Perez, a Victoria College psychology sophomore. “Now, this is an opportunity to learn more from other artists and learn how to use different materials.
Perez and about a dozen other students participated in the first of four artist-led workshops on Thursday hosted by Victoria College. They learned mixed-medium sculpture work from Houston-based artist Jesse Lott.
Thursday was the first time Perez made a sculpture like her wolf, but she learned step-by-step how to make it from Lott.
“I guess the thing that he said is don’t make it pretty just make it to be strong,” Perez said. “I’ve always been perspective of my art. I want it to be perfect, and now that he has said that, it opened a new door. Perfect is not always good.”
Now that the wolf’s body is built for stability in its running pose, it’s time for her to learn to make its paws.
Lott maneuvered his way around the Victoria College art room, wearing his signature overalls. He stopped near each student and advised them on how to move forward on their mixed-medium art piece.
“I think it’s important because you learn from their perspective of what you could actually use the materials with different mindsets of creating new things,” Perez said about the artists coming in and teaching workshops. “I think it’s really inspiring to know there are so many things you can create with different materials.”
Debra Chronister, Victoria College art professor, said she is looking forward to each artist coming in and sharing their styles with her students.
“Learning from other people, other artists, other styles is super important because art is one of those incredibly diverse things and there is no one single right way of doing it,” Chronister explained. “It’s important to have multiple teachers in your life as you learn about art.”
One of the common themes among the artists in the workshop series is their use of recycled materials in their work, which Chronister said is popular with the widespread sustainability movement.
She added that the artists are also diverse.
“Our student profile is very diverse, and I want all of our students to be represented by the people who come in and speak,” she said. “All of these people bring aspects of their culture to their art.”
Soft music mingled with conversations in the room. Students asked their peers opinions as they built their mixed-media sculptures. Lott’s recent tips were ringing in their ears.
Lott assisted Meaghan MacKenzie-Rolfe, 41, with constructing a hand for her human sculpture. He set her hand flat on the work table to help her visualize the internal anatomy.
“Boom, boom, boom,” he said as he noted each of her knuckles and fingers.
Lott explained the importance of making each bone and connecting them together like it naturally occurs for stability and functionality in the art.
“Now, I can see it,” MacKenzie-Rolfe said. “I get it.”
She continued to roll thick pieces of paper to make hands for her sculpture.
