The Ben Wilson Street Corridor Improvement Project is in its first phase of a projected 2022 completion date.
The project, which will span Ben Wilson Street from U.S. 59 to Airline Road, will cut the five-lane street down to three. City and University of Houston-Victoria officials discussed the project during an open forum Wednesday evening.
Victoria City Council approved to hire Freese and Nichols engineering design services for about $756,000 to lead the project’s design during its Jan. 21 meeting. The project was first introduced in 2015, and it has slowly been moving forward.
Nick Cecava, with Frees and Nichols, discusses spend and emergency vehicle access through Ben Wilson Street with the streets new design
“This has been a very long journey,” City Manager Jesus Garza said. “This is a long road ahead.”
Several Bronson Terrace residents, which is located off Ben Wilson Street, expressed concerns about traffic cutting through their neighborhood to avoid Ben Wilson Street once the project was complete.
City Engineer Ken Gill said he does not foresee traffic as an issue, but said he would look into the residents' concern and recommend adjustments to avoid the possibility.
Another subject of concern was the drainage problem that Ben Wilson and Red River streets encounter with heavy rains. Garza said the city is aware of the concerns and the corridor project will not affect aggravate the drainage issue, but it may in fact help a little.
As for Red River Street, the city is reviewing its options to fix the estimated $15 million problem.
“We know street flooding is a challenge,” Garza said. “This project is not intended to make this worse.”
The project started with UHV officials wanting to unify its east and west campus borders. Ben Wilson Street separates the campus and poses a threat to pedestrians.
The proposed design will feature medians to slow traffic and crosswalks that are regulated with traffic-control lights, said Nick Cecava, a consultant with Frees and Nichols.
“We want this to be a showcase project to create an entrance into campus,” he said. “We want to create a sense of arrival to the campus.”
UHV president Bob Glenn said he is excited about the prospect of giving the university a face lift. He also sees this as a way to reach the university’s enrollment goal of 6,000 students.
“This is a very exciting time for us,” Glenn said.
He said he was hired as UHV’s president to make it a “destination campus.” The term is ever changing, but for Glenn it means making a home away from home.
“We want to create a place where students will want to come and live with us for four years,” he said. “It’s important that students get to a point where they think of this place as a part of their lives, as their home.”
