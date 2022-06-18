Bethany College, in Lindsborg, Kansas, has named 213 students to the Academic Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50, to qualify. To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 and above. 85 students earned a GPA of 4.0.
Edna: Allison L. Rosa, Business/Economics
