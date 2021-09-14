If you have news about school openings or business closures or openings caused by Tropical Storm Nicholas please send your information to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
City of Victoria
- All City facilities will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, weather permitting. The landfill opened at 9 a.m., and the compost/brush site will open at 11 a.m.
- Automated garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup will continue as scheduled, though services may be delayed. The city asks residents to leave their waste out through the evening.
- Brush and bulky item pickups that were scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. Environmental Services will contact residents to reschedule pickups. Other pickups this week will continue as scheduled.
- The City continues to monitor the local weather forecast and will notify residents if the closures are extended.
- For updates about City services, visit www.victoriatx.gov or follow City of Victoria, Texas – Government on Facebook.
College
- All Victoria College classes and operations will resume Tuesday.
School districts
- Bloomington schools will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Business
- The Victoria Economic Development Corp.'s Victoria Partnership meeting was canceled Tuesday.
