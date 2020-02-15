Charity Concert Series concludes March 13 with TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang

The 2020 Charity Concert Series will conclude on March 13 at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts with TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang.
Tickets for the event, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., are $55.
Proceeds from the series benefit the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, the Welder Center and the Victoria Lions Club.
Sheppard has topped the country music charts with 21 singles.
Lang is an award-winning singer/songwriter who has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry, Star Search, Nashville Now and Music City Tonight.
Tickets can be purchased online at WelderCenter.org or at the Welder Center Box Office from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
The Welder Center is at 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.