Charity Concert Series continues at Welder Center with Gary Morris

Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will host the “Gary Morris Family and Friends Christmas Tour” as part of the Charity Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Tickets are $45 for the general public and $35 for season ticket holders and sponsors. Proceeds from the event benefit the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, Victoria Lions Club and Welder Center.
Morris is best known for his original recording of “Wind Beneath My Wings,” which was named Song of the Year by both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music in 1983.
Tickets can be purchased online at WelderCenter.org or by calling 361-570-8587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.