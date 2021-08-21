Citizens Medical Center, VC announce partnership to create on-campus clinic for students, employees

Victoria College and Citizens Medical Center announced Monday that the two entities are partnering to create a medical clinic that will provide on-campus care for VC students and employees.
The primary care clinic — Citizens Convenient Care at Victoria College — will offer wellness and sick visits, treat acute and chronic illness and coordinate care with specialists.
“Many of our students face numerous challenges balancing college and everyday life, such as arranging childcare, keeping food on the table and staying healthy,” said VC President Jennifer Kent, who was joined by Mike Olson, CEO of Citizens Medical Center, to sign the interlocal agreement Monday. “This partnership with Citizens will help ensure affordable medical care is accessible for our students as well as employees.”
The clinic, which will be conveniently located on the first floor of VC’s Continuing Education Center, is expected to open in September. The space has been remodeled by Victoria College’s Physical Plant staff and includes two examination rooms, an office, reception area and restroom.
“We are committed to improving the health and wellness of our community and embraced the opportunity to care for the students and staff at Victoria College,” Olson said.
As a part of the partnership, Citizens will provide a nurse practitioner and medical assistant as well as medical equipment and supplies for the examination rooms. Victoria College will provide utilities, internet access, routine maintenance and housekeeping.
“We understand that the decision of whether or not to seek medical care is often determined by whether or not it’s convenient. By placing a clinic right on campus, we are able to make that choice easier for the college’s busy students and professionals,” Olson said.
Victoria College students and employees will be invited to a grand opening of the clinic in September at a date and time to be determined.
“The health and wellbeing of our students and employees is crucial, so we’re excited to partner with Citizens to ensure the VC family is able to get the care they need,” Kent said.
